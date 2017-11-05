Tornado watch for portion of NE Ohio until 7 p.m.

Heavy damage from Sunday storms reported in Erie, western counties

Posted 3:47 pm, November 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:54PM, November 5, 2017

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio – A line of severe weather entered northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon, leaving heavy damage in some areas and the threat of more storms throughout the evening and into Monday morning.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth confirms to Fox 8 that they have significant storm damage in the area of  Castalia and along Mason Road.

There is a flood warning for Sandusky County until 9:15 p.m.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa and Sandusky Counties until 4 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for a portion of Northeast Ohio including Cuyahoga County until 7 p.m. tonight:

OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ALLEN                ASHLAND             AUGLAIZE
BUTLER               CHAMPAIGN           CLARK
CRAWFORD             CUYAHOGA            DARKE
DELAWARE             ERIE                GREENE
HAMILTON             HANCOCK             HARDIN
HOLMES               HURON               KNOX
LOGAN                LORAIN              LUCAS
MADISON              MARION              MEDINA
MERCER               MIAMI               MONTGOMERY
MORROW               OTTAWA              PREBLE
PUTNAM               RICHLAND            SANDUSKY
SENECA               SHELBY              UNION
VAN WERT             WARREN              WAYNE
WOOD                 WYANDOT