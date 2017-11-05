Heavy damage from Sunday storms reported in Erie, western counties

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio – A line of severe weather entered northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon, leaving heavy damage in some areas and the threat of more storms throughout the evening and into Monday morning.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth confirms to Fox 8 that they have significant storm damage in the area of Castalia and along Mason Road.

Fox8 has crews on the road and will update all of the storm damage for you online and on air.

Being evacuated from Kalahari in Sandusky, Ohio due to a tornado warning! Be safe!!! — Adam W. Cottos (@acottos) November 5, 2017

Power poles down on West Mason road southwest of Sandusky Ohio @NWSCLE #ohwx pic.twitter.com/hT3bbLpeoc — Jeremy🌪 (@Jeremy_EF5) November 5, 2017

There is a flood warning for Sandusky County until 9:15 p.m.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa and Sandusky Counties until 4 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for a portion of Northeast Ohio including Cuyahoga County until 7 p.m. tonight:

OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ALLEN ASHLAND AUGLAIZE BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CRAWFORD CUYAHOGA DARKE DELAWARE ERIE GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HOLMES HURON KNOX LOGAN LORAIN LUCAS MADISON MARION MEDINA MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORROW OTTAWA PREBLE PUTNAM RICHLAND SANDUSKY SENECA SHELBY UNION VAN WERT WARREN WAYNE WOOD WYANDOT