Forecast: Gradual clearing after a Sunday of severe weather

CLEVELAND - FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect for Cuyahoga, Northern Lorain and Sandusky County.

The severe threat is over for Northeast Ohio.

Steady rain continues as the front pushes out through midnight tonight. We’ll have a few showers on and off through the night with a few lingering showers in our southeast communities Monday morning. Temperatures will fall through the day behind the front and clouds will gradually clear out. We’re back to chilly much of the week ahead! Highs in the 40’s and overnight lows at freezing or below. There could even be a few flurries around!

