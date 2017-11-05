× FNTD playoffs: Round 2 pairings released for 2017 state football playoffs

CLEVELAND – Round 2 of the high school football playoffs continue this week and all games are now played at neutral sites.

In Division 1, region 1, St. Ignatius will face Euclid at Bedford Bearcat Stadium.

St. Ed’s will face Mentor at Byers Field.

All playoff games will be played on Friday night, November 10 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Here is the complete list of match-ups:

Division I

Region 1

1 Cle. St. Ignatius (10-1) vs. 4 Euclid (9-2) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

2 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 3 Mentor (10-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Tol. Whitmer (11-0) vs. 5 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (7-4) at Westerville North Jim McCann Stadium

Region 3

1 Centerville (10-1) vs. 5 Pickerington North (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-0) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (10-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

1 Cin. St. Xavier (10-1) vs. 4 Cin. Sycamore (9-2) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

2 Cin. Colerain (9-2) vs. 3 Mason (9-2) at Cin. Princeton Mancusco Viking Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Lyndhurst Brush (9-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Barberton (11-0) vs. 3 Bedford (10-1) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (11-0) vs. 4 Medina Highland (9-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

2 Wadsworth (11-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (10-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Region 7

1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) vs. 5 New Albany (7-4) at Westerville South Wildcat Stadium

2 Massillon Washington (8-3) vs. 6 Ashland (9-2) at Wooster Follis Field

Region 8

1 Cin. La Salle (9-2) vs. 4 Sidney (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field

2 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 3 Cin. Anderson (10-1) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III

Region 9

1 Canfield (11-0) vs. 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-2) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

7 Tallmadge (8-3) vs. 6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at Richfield Revere Joe Papano Stadium

Region 10

1 Tol. Central Catholic (9-2) vs. 5 Clyde (9-2) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Bay Village Bay (11-0) vs. 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) at North Royalton Serpentini Chevy Stadium/Gibson Field

Region 11

1 Bellefontaine (10-1) vs. 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

2 Cols. Independence (9-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (10-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12

1 Trotwood-Madison (11-0) vs. 5 Day. Dunbar (8-3) at Vandalia Butler Memorial Field at Good Samaritan Athletic Complex

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-3) vs. 6 New Richmond (9-2) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1 Steubenville (11-0) vs. 5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-4) at Salem Reilly Stadium

2 Perry (11-0) vs. 6 Girard (10-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 5 Bellevue (8-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

2 Shelby (11-0) vs. 3 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (11-0) vs. 5 New Concord John Glenn (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

7 Duncan Falls Philo (8-3) vs. 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook Eugene Capers Field

Region 16

1 Germantown Valley View (11-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium

2 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (11-0) vs. 4 Akron Manchester (9-2) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

7 Wickliffe (8-3) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (10-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 18

1 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) vs. 5 Tontogany Otsego (9-2) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

2 Marion Pleasant (9-1) vs. 3 Archbold (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

1 Wheelersburg (11-0) vs. 5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

2 Portsmouth West (10-1) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (9-2) at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Facility

Region 20

8 Cin. Reading (8-3) vs. 5 West Jefferson (10-0) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

2 Middletown Madison (9-2) vs. 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East High School

Division VI

Region 21

1 Rootstown (11-0) vs. 4 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Green Memorial Stadium

2 Mogadore (9-1) vs. 3 Kirtland (11-0) at Solon Stewart Stadium

Region 22

1 Findlay Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. 4 Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

7 Carey (8-3) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-3) at Marengo Highland Fishburn Field at Covrett Stadium

Region 23

1 Nelsonville-York (11-0) vs. 4 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) at New Lexington Jim Rockwell Stadium

2 Chillicothe Southeastern (11-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (10-1) at Lucasville Valley Indians Stadium

Region 24

1 Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. 4 Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) vs. 3 Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (11-0) vs. 4 Windham (9-2) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) vs. 3 East Canton (9-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 26

1 Norwalk St. Paul (11-0) vs. 5 Tiffin Calvert (8-3) at Fremont Ross Don Paul Stadium

2 McComb (9-2) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (9-2) at Napoleon Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27

1 Danville (10-1) vs. 5 Glouster Trimble (9-2) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (9-2) vs. Hannibal River (7-4) at The Plains Athens R. Basil Rutter Field

Region 28

1 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 4 Minster (7-4) at Lima Spartan Stadium

2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (7-4) at Harrod Allen East Goodwin Field