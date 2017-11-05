Devin Kelley identified as Texas church shooter

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas– Two officials tell The Associated Press that the Texas church shooter was Devin Kelley, 26.

The officials — one a U.S. official and the other in law enforcement — spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation, which they were briefed on.

The U.S. official says Kelley lived in a suburb of San Antonio and that he doesn’t appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. The official says investigators are looking at social media posts Kelley may have made in the days before Sunday’s attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

The Pentagon has confirmed the suspect previously served in the Air Force.

In a brief statement, the Pentagon says Devin Kelley was an airman “at one point,” but additional details about his time in the Air Force were not immediately available.

Authorities say Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, killing more than 26 people and wounding at least 10 others. According to a public safety officer, the ages of the victims are 5 to 72.

An official says Kelley was dressed all in black, and wearing tactical gear, including a “ballistic vest.”

Kelley later died, but it’s not yet known if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if a resident who chased after him and confronted him was the one who shot him.

