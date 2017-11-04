Warm and windy ahead of a cold front heading our way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS at 2 am. Clocks fall back one hour which will put sunrise at 7:04 am and sunset at 5:17 pm on Sunday.

CLEVELAND - A few showers may enter NE Ohio late today but nothing major, more of the hit and miss variety. A stronger cold front will arrive late Sunday. This is the one to watch. We are under a slight risk for severe storms during this time. Stay tuned! Before the front gets here it’ll be warmer and windy. Expect highs to top the low 70’s!

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

We’re back to chilly much of the week ahead! Highs in the 40’s and overnight lows at freezing or below. There could even be a few flurries around!

A sharp warm-up by the middle of the month. It is looking increasingly likely that Thanksgiving week will be warmer than average!