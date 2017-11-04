VIDEO: Yellowstone National Park gets first significant snowfall of the season

Winter is right around the corner, and visitors at Yellowstone National Park got a chance to see that for themselves on Friday as the first significant snowfall of the season blanketed the park.

Beautiful video captured by Storyful gives you a first-hand look at the snow-covered mountains, stream and trees.

More snow, in excess of 15-25 inches, is expected through the weekend. Additionally, a winter storm warning was in effect for the region.

