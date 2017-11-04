Video shows priceless moment between LeBron, kids after game

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s what the game is all about.. especially for LeBron James.

After the Cavs star scored 57 points in a victory against the Washington Wizards Friday night, a priceless moment between him and some children was caught on video by the NBA.

Just check out the look on the little boy’s face! It’s a moment they will never forget. LeBron gives them the ‘I Promise’ bands right off of his wrists, and then moves in for a selfie.

Friday was a big night for LeBron. He also became the youngest NBA player to ever score 29,000 points.

