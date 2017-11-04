× Ohio State’s Nick Bosa booted for targeting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Iowa for targeting.

Bosa, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound sophomore, left his feet and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley. Officials ejected Bosa after a review from the booth.

Bosa, the younger brother of former Buckeyes star Joey Bosa, entered play with a team-high 10 tackles for loss.

Targeting calls are up dramatically this season compared to last. There were 139 calls enforced entering this weekend, compared to 98 through nine weeks in 2016.