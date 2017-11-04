Man, 24, killed in Wayne County crash; speed, ‘impairment’ suspected

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a one-car crash in Wayne County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jordan Sinnett, of Shreve, was driving his Chevrolet Monte Carlo west on County Road 1 near CR 157, when he lost control and slid off the south side of the road. His car struck a fence, guard rail and traffic sign, before overturning.

Sinnett was taken to Wooster Community Hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe both speed and “impairment,” were contributing factors in the crash, a news release said. Sinnett was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the OSHP, this is the thirteenth fatal crash in Wayne County for 2017.

An investigation continues.