Forget the final score: watch the Buckeyes take part in very special ‘Iowa wave’

IOWA CITY – Forget the fact that the Ohio State Buckeyes got trampled by the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday.

They were big winners when it came to what’s known as the “Iowa Wave.”

It’s more than just a game 👋🏈❤️ Amazing to take part in @TheIowaHawkeyes’ wave tradition @UIchildrens pic.twitter.com/2DoomkffmU — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) November 4, 2017

At the end of the first quarter of every home game, the entire stadium – fans, players, coaches – over 60-thousand of them – turn toward the hospital and wave at the children and their families watching from the upper windows of the Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which sits right next to Kinnick Stadium.

The wave was the idea of Krista Young. She posted about Iowa fans doing the wave on a Facebook back in May. They waved during the season opener , and it quickly went viral across the country.

Simply awesome.