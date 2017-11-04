FNTD Playoff Edition: West Side Swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PJ Ziegler was in postseason form as he covered some exciting games on the West Side. He started in Olmsted Falls where the Bulldogs beat the Midview Middies 26-23. Running back Jack Spellacy scored the go-ahead touchdown with just 42 seconds left in the game. Olmsted Falls will face Wadsworth next week.

PJ then traveled to Avon where the Eagles beat Toledo St. John's 28-12. The Eagles were led by Tony Eberhardt who had 19 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Avon will face Medina Highland next week.

