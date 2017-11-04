FNTD Playoff Edition: Panthers and Arcs Moving On

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday Night Touchdown's John Telich began the night in Euclid where the Panthers beat the Massillon Jackson Polar Bears 49-29. The Panthers were led by Ronald Lee who rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He broke Robert Smith's record for most rushing yards in a single season. The Polar Bears were led by their quarterback Jaret Pallotta who was 23 of 35 for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Euclid will face St. Ignatius next week.

John's second stop was in Lyndhurst where Brush beat Hudson 26-20 in overtime. The Arcs were led by their quarterback Goodwin Joe who had 34 carries for 162 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Brush will face Akron Hoban next week.

