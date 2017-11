Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A strong cold front will arrive late Sunday. This is the one to watch. We are under a SLIGHT risk for severe storms during this time. Stay tuned! Before the front gets here it’ll be warmer and windy. Expect highs to top around 70!

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

We’re back to chilly much of the week ahead! Highs in the 40’s and overnight lows at freezing or below. There could even be a few flurries around!