× Cleveland police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ escaped prisoner

CLEVELAND – Police are looking for a prisoner after he escaped from their custody Saturday afternoon.

The US Marshal’s office confirms that their violent fugitive task force has been called in to help in the search for 29-year-old Antwoine Thomas.

Police tell Fox 8’s Kevin Freeman that Thomas was arrested on November 1 on a charge of receiving stolen property. He requested to be taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment for seizures. He escaped out of a bathroom window at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.

Thomas has 17 1/2 page criminal record and is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen wearing no shirt, black jogging pants with a white strip down the side of the pant legs.

Anyone who sees Thomas or knows something about his location his should call 911 immediately.