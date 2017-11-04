Chilly start to today; spring-like feel with possible storms Sunday

With skies basically clear and light winds, lows have gotten down to some frosty levels this morning.
The same front that brought us the cold air will push back as a warm front tonight. It will feel a bit like spring on Sunday!
A few showers may enter NE Ohio late today but nothing major. A stronger cold front will arrive late Sunday. This is the one to watch. We are under a slight risk for severe storms during this time.
Stay tuned! Here is the timeline of the weather system through the weekend.
*** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS this Sunday at 2am. Clocks fall back one hour which will put sunrise at 7:04am and sunset at 5:17pm on Sunday.