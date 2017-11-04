× Browns Thomas to become highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL in 2018

CLEVELAND – Joe Thomas may be out for the season with injured triceps, but the Cleveland Browns have given him a good reason to smile .

The Browns stuck by their word of giving the offensive lineman a raise for this season and next season, making Thomas the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL in 2018.

Thomas got a 1.5 million dollar raise this year and the same for next year.

Thomas is now scheduled to take home $13.5 million in cash in 2018. The offensive lineman had surgery last month to repair a torn biceps muscle. That injury ended his 10,363 straight snap streak, believed to be the longest in NFL history.

