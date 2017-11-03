Trick-or-treater caught on video filling empty Halloween bowl with his own candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A woman in California is hoping to find a boy caught in surveillance video committing a sweet act of kindness on her doorstep.

KSWB reports Kim Manalo and her family left a bowl of candy out while she took her kids trick or treating on Halloween night. When they got home, the bowl was completely empty.

"I wasn't too surprised but I was hoping it wasn't one kid or an adult," said Manalo.

When they watched their surveillance video, they see a group of kids approaching the door to discover the bowl was empty. When they walked away, one stays behind and takes candy out of his bag to put in the empty bowl for other trick or treaters.

Manalo shared the video on Facebook in hopes of finding out who the generous trick or treater is.

"Seeing that really restored faith. I think that's why people were so happy to see it because there is still good in the world. It's just sad that we have to find it in children," said Manalo.

