Show Info: November 3, 2017

The Bake Shop in Ghent

800 Wye Road, Bath Township

https://www.bakeshopinghent.com/

Pier W

Cleveland Restaurant Week has just kicked off and one of the great places you can visit is Pier W!

www.pierw.com

The Charmed Kitchen

Cut down on the amount of time you spend in the kitchen with short cuts that Judi Strauss shared!

www.TheCharmedKitchen.com

Bare Attitude Bath & Body

With the weather turning cold, it’s time to take care of your skin!

7 N Franklin St

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-600-2016

Lovely Somethings

We’re continuing our adventure in Bath Township where there’s a modern day paper boutique!

843 N Cleveland Massillon Road, Bath Township

330 376 1677

www.lovelysomethings.com

Dillard’s Vintage Designer Handbag Event

It’s a first time event for Dillard’s Great Northern… designer handbags at a fraction of the cost!

Saturday, November 4

10am – 9pm

Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, Ohio

https://www.dillards.com/

Blossoms n Bows n More

It’s a unique boutique in Sagamore Hills that doubles as a gathering place!

357 West Aurora Rd

Suite C

Sagamore Hills, Ohio 44067

330-908-1799

www.blossomsnbowsnmore.com

Foot Solutions

Find out what is bothering your feet!

Strongsville

17100 Royalton Road

Strongsville, Ohio 44136

440-268-9426

https://footsolutions.com/strongsville

Chagrin

27085 Chagrin Blvd.

Beachwood, Ohio 44122

216-831-3322

https://footsolutions.com/chagrin