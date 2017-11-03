Show Info: November 3, 2017
The Bake Shop in Ghent
800 Wye Road, Bath Township
https://www.bakeshopinghent.com/
Pier W
Cleveland Restaurant Week has just kicked off and one of the great places you can visit is Pier W!
www.pierw.com
The Charmed Kitchen
Cut down on the amount of time you spend in the kitchen with short cuts that Judi Strauss shared!
www.TheCharmedKitchen.com
Bare Attitude Bath & Body
With the weather turning cold, it’s time to take care of your skin!
7 N Franklin St
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-600-2016
Lovely Somethings
We’re continuing our adventure in Bath Township where there’s a modern day paper boutique!
843 N Cleveland Massillon Road, Bath Township
330 376 1677
www.lovelysomethings.com
Dillard’s Vintage Designer Handbag Event
It’s a first time event for Dillard’s Great Northern… designer handbags at a fraction of the cost!
Saturday, November 4
10am – 9pm
Great Northern Mall
North Olmsted, Ohio
https://www.dillards.com/
Blossoms n Bows n More
It’s a unique boutique in Sagamore Hills that doubles as a gathering place!
357 West Aurora Rd
Suite C
Sagamore Hills, Ohio 44067
330-908-1799
www.blossomsnbowsnmore.com
Foot Solutions
Find out what is bothering your feet!
Strongsville
17100 Royalton Road
Strongsville, Ohio 44136
440-268-9426
https://footsolutions.com/strongsville
Chagrin
27085 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood, Ohio 44122
216-831-3322
https://footsolutions.com/chagrin