Shocking video shows passing traffic narrowly miss injuring trooper, driver on side of road

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is sharing video of a trooper and driver almost getting struck by passing traffic as a reminder to slow down when approaching traffic stops.

According to the Facebook post, it happened Tuesday.

A car stopped by a trooper was hit by passing traffic. A box truck then was struck and pushed onto the shoulder by another vehicle changing lanes.

“This serves as a reminder that drivers should always slow down and move over as they approach stopped public safety vehicles or roadside workers,” the post states.

Watch the close call below: