See Children’s Museum of Cleveland amazing transformation

CLEVELAND-A new home. New exhibits. New adventures. The Children's Museum of Cleveland is opening its doors after two years of renovations

The museum officially opens to the public Monday, but we were given a sneak peek of the transformation today.

The museum is now located in the former Stager-Beckwith Mansion on Euclid Avenue, which was one of the last 4 mansions left on historic millionaire's row.

The Children's Museum of Cleveland will feature new exhibits such as the water-wonder lab, the two-story adventure-city, the making miniatures room and the arts-and-parts studio.

