Searching for justice for woman with disabilities after stolen check is cashed

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team is trying to help Cleveland Police, and a 63-year-old woman with disabilities, get justice.

Second district detectives have security video of two women cashing a check that had been reported stolen. Police say the check was cashed for $1000, and the victim had specifically planned to use that money for bills.

Investigators are hoping you can identify the woman in the video or the SUV they were seen in after leaving the store.

The check cashing happened at a Walmart in Eastlake. But the check had been reported stolen on Cleveland’s near west side.

Got a tip? Call the Cleveland Police Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218.