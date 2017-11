WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A large tree fell across River Rd. in Willoughby Hills early Friday.

It happened around 3 a.m.

River Rd. is closed from Chardon Rd. to Rogers Rd.

Willoughby Hills police said the road will be closed for most of the morning.

The tree fell into a large house and knocked down power lines.

Other than the house itself, there were no reports of other power outages caused by the fallen tree.