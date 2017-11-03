× Plan to add photo ID on food stamp cards supported by Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Lawmakers in the Ohio House are backing a plan to require identification photos on food stamp cards.

The measure easily passed in the House Wednesday.

Supporters of the bill say adding a photo ID will help eliminate fraud by people using food stamp cards for illegal cash exchanges.

Critics say photos won’t help if stores aren’t required to check the cards. And they point to an analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Service Commission that says it won’t result in savings by reducing fraud.

Another concern is that the measure would present problems for families that share cards or for people who rely on caretakers to shop for them.