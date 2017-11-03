Missing Adult Alert issued for 80-year-old Lorain County man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio- A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Lorain County man.

Donald Miller left his LaGrange home at 11 a.m. Friday, and never returned.

Authorities say Miller suffers from dementia. He is 5’11,” and weighs 170 lbs.

The vehicle involved is a light blue 2012 Ford Fusion with OH plate number EQW2885.

Call 911 if you see him or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.