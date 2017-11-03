× Man charged with persuading teen girls to engage in sexually explicit conduct and recording them

NORWALK, Ohio- A man in Norwalk, Ohio, has been indicted for sex trafficking of a minor, sexual exploitation and wire fraud.

According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Charles Thomas Barbarotta, 32, is accused of fraudulently inducing teen girls into engaging in sexually explicit conduct and recording the conduct under the false promise that he was producing a pornographic film.

Barbarotta allegedly used fraud to cause two minors to engage in commercial sex acts in December 2015. According to the indictment, he also induced two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct.

Authorities say he also used a scheme to persuade the victims into performing sex acts with him for what he said would be a pornographic film he would produce or direct.

Barbarotta is also suspected of engaging in similar conduct with other victims. Anyone with information about him is encouraged to call the FBI at 419-243-6122.