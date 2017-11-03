It’s Restaurant Week In Cleveland!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pier W

Cleveland Restaurant Week has just kicked off and one of the great places you can visit is Pier W!

Pacific Snapper Tagine, Lobster Mousse, Escarole, and Mushrooms

Regan Reik, Executive Chef, Pier W Restaurant

Yield 4 Portions

Portion Size oz

Ingredients

(4) 4oz Pacific Snapper Filets, skin off and boneless

8 oz lobster mousse (see recipe below)

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp chopped fresh garlic

4 oz fresh seasonal mushrooms

4 cups escarole lettuce, washed and chopped in 1# squares

¼ tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

2 idaho potatoes, peeled and diced

1 pint chardonnay broth (see recipe below)

2 oz whole unsalted butter, cubed

Method

Lay the snapper filets out on a cutting board, and spoon an equal amount of the lobster mousse in the center of each fillet. Roll each filet around the mousse, so that when you stand the fish on its side, you can see the mousse in center of each filet. Place the tagine, or large saute pan on the stovetop over medium heat. Add the olive oil, and after 30 seconds, add the chopped garlic. Stir the garlic continuously so it does not burn. Add the mushroom, escarole, and potatoes to the tagine, and cook briefly to coat with the oil, and to tenderize. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Place the snapper filet roll ups on top of the vegetable mixture, and pour the chardonnay broth over the fish and vegetables. Add the cubed butter to the tagine and cover. Reduce the heat to low, and cook covered for about 7 minutes, or until the fish is tender and begins to flake. Remove from heat, divide the fish, vegetables and broth among 4 warm bowls and serve immediately! Enjoy!

Lobster Mousse

Ingredients

(1) 6 oz lobster tail, shell removed

4 oz scallops, any size

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ salt

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp paprika

Method

Place all ingredients into a food processor, and puree until smooth

Chardonnay broth

Ingredients

8 oz fresh mussels, cleaned

1 cup chardonnay wine

1 cup water

2 bay leaves

2 oz whole unsalted butter

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 shallot, peeled and chopped