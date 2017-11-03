Indians exercise 2018 club options on Michael Brantley and Josh Tomlin

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday that they have exercised their 2018 club options on both Michael Brantley and Josh Tomlin.

The option for Tomlin was $3 million; the option for Dr. Smooth was $12 million.

The Indians said Brantley, 30, hit .299 (101-338) with 20 doubles, 9 home runs and 52 RBI in 90 games played in 2018.  he missed 61 games due to a pair of stints on the 10-day Disabled List and underwent surgery to stabilize his right ankle on October 18.

Tomlin, 33, posted a mark of 10-9 with a 4.98 ERA in 26 starts for Cleveland this season.

