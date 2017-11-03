I-Team: Cuyahoga County guard’s guns found in wrong hands during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video of a recent traffic stop that sparked an internal investigation involving a guard at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Investigators say the guard’s adult daughter got stopped by the Ohio Highway Patrol for driving impaired, and in the car, troopers found two loaded guns belonging to the county guard. Multiple sources say one gun found was the guard’s service weapon.

On the video, a trooper asks the driver, "Got any weapons on you?" She answers, "No."

Ciara Cleveland admits on camera she smoked marijuana earlier. And before troopers placed her in handcuffs, she indicated she smokes marijuana every day.

The video also reveals, her mother showed up at the scene.

We went looking for the guard at juvenile court. She wasn’t there, but we left a message.

County leaders say the matter remains under internal investigation, and a hearing has been set for next week to determine any discipline.

We’re not identifying the guard since no criminal or internal charges have been filed against her.

Ciara Cleveland is pleading not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, speeding, and driving with a suspended license.

A report shows the highway patrol also found suspected drugs in the car along with those guns. So troopers may go to a grand jury for felony charges.

Just days ago, the I-Team revealed another Cuyahoga County guard under investigation after he was caught possibly sleeping on the job outside the Board of Elections.