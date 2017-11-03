How little girl survived after being shot in head in Cleveland: ‘It’s a miracle’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-A huge smile crosses 4-year-old Savannah Davis’ face, as she clutches her mother’s hand, and listens to the guitar during a music session at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital For Rehabilitation.

“It’s been a tough year,” said P.J. Davis, Savannah’s mother. “It’s such a blessing to be able to hold her.”

On Oct. 4, 2016, Savannah was shot in the head, while her mother held her on the front porch of their west side Cleveland home. Her 9-year-old aunt, Lizzie, was also shot .

“I remember coming up stairs from doing laundry and being told the baby was shot in the head and was dying,” said Sally Davis, the child’s grandmother.

Both girls were rushed to the hospital. Lizzie was released a short time later, but Savannah remains hospitalized.

Three people were arrested. Two defendants have been sentenced; the case against a third defendant is still pending.

“She had several surgeries. She couldn’t eat solid food for awhile, and couldn’t even walk right away,” said Pennie Davis, Savannah’s aunt.

P.J. Davis said at first they did not know if Savannah would survive.

“I didn’t think she would, but then I started talking to God and he led us in the right direction,” P.J. Davis said.

Family members say doctors, nurses, and therapists at MetroHealth and the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital For Rehabilitation have been instrumental in helping the young girl recover.

She is now smiling, laughing, playing and able to walk on her own.

“I can’t even describe the words,” said Pennie Davis. “It’s just amazing.”

And family members are hoping she may get to go home soon.

“It’s a miracle,” said P.J. Davis, as she hugged her daughter and tears fell down her face. “She came a long way."

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with mounting medical costs.

