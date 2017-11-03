Frosty start to Saturday; spring-like feel with possible storms Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With skies clearing out and winds dropping off, overnight lows will get down to some frosty levels by Saturday morning.

The same front that brought us the cold air will push back as a warm front on Saturday night. It will feel a bit like spring on Sunday!

A few showers may enter NE Ohio late Saturday but nothing major. A stronger cold front will arrive late Sunday. This is the one to watch. We are under a slight risk for severe storms during this time.

Stay tuned! Here is the timeline of the weather system through the weekend.

*** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS this Sunday at 2am. Clocks fall back one hour which will put sunrise at 7:04am and sunset at 5:17pm on Sunday.