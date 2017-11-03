Fox Recipe Box: Ferrante’s Cranapple Crisp

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s the perfect Thanksgiving dinner side dish, combining fresh apples, tart cranberries and a secret ingredient made only here in Northeast Ohio. Chef Nina Salerno from Ferrante’s Winery showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make Cranapple Crisp. This recipe is one of the featured recipes from this year’s Grand River Valley Turkey Trot. Click here for more information on the tasty and festive event.

FERRANTE’S CRANAPPLE CRISP

INGREDIENTS

Filling:

5 cups peeled and thinly sliced baking apples-Fuji, Jonathan or Granny Smith

12 ounces cranberries, fresh

1 cup dried cranberries

4 tablespoons flour

1 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 orange, zested and juiced

1 cup Ferrante’s Cranberry Blanc Wine ½ cup water

Topping:

½ cup flour

1 ½ cups rolled oats

1 cup light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

¼ cup chopped walnuts

¼ cup shredded coconut

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Toss the apple slices, cranberries, dried cranberries, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, orange zest, juice of 2 oranges, Cranberry Blanc wine and water together in a large bowl. To make the topping, mix the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and butter together in a stand mixer until the mixture is crumbly and sticks together in small clumps. Alternatively, you can use your hands to break the butter up and mix everything together in a bowl. Add the walnuts and coconut stir until combined. Spray 13×9 inch baking dish with cooking spray and pour the apple cranberry mixture into the dish. Spread the topping evenly over the fruit. Bake in the oven until it is bubbly and the apples are tender and cranberries pop, 55-60 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before serving. Serve with Ferrante’s Cranberry Chantilly cream!

FERRANTE’S CRANBERRY CHANTILLY CREAM

ingredients

2/3 cup heavy cream

3 teaspoons Ferrante’s Cranberry Blanc Wine

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons sour cream

