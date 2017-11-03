CLEVELAND, Oh -- Akron singer-songwriter Brian Lisik and his band the Unfortunates have a brand new CD called 'We're Sorry...'. This is the group's second release. The album is getting radio play from stations across the country. Click here for more information on Brian Lisik and the Unfortunates.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Brian Lisik
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mentor High School Cardinal Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: North Ridgeville High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Harvey Red Raider High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Springfield High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Vermilion High School Marching Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Lucretia Bolden
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Modern Gentlemen
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Orange High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Georgia Kostyack
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Stan Edward Moore & The NeostoneExperience
-
-
Update on cyclist injured during demonstration of NEOCycle festival
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Jul Big Green