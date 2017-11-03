Fox 8 Jukebox: Brian Lisik

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Akron singer-songwriter Brian Lisik and his band the Unfortunates have a brand new CD called 'We're Sorry...'. This is the group's second release. The album is getting radio play from stations across the country. Click here for more information on Brian Lisik and the Unfortunates.

