The beautiful weather that we enjoyed during the regular season continued into the postseason which made for a very busy night for Skyfox. First stop in Peninsula where SVSM beat Woodridge 27-17.

Next stop in Akron where Akron Hoban beat Mayfield 56-27.

Skyfox then flew to Mogadore where the Wildcats beat East Palestine 39-20.

The final stop of the evening saw Manchester beat Fairless 38-12.

