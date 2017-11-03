Ohio college students change life of 3-year-old by making him 3D printed mechanical hand

TOLEDO, Ohio — One little boy in Toledo has only known a life with the use of one hand.

That is, until a group of students at Northwest State Community College changed all of that.

WTOL reports that in just one month, the students created three prototypes and made a mechanical hand for 3-year-old Cameron.

His grandmother, who is a nursing student at the college, came to the engineering department with the idea.

“Within 30 seconds we said yes,” said Colin Doolittle, a member of the engineering faculty. “This is something we’d really want to do. Within five hours we had a team of students ready to go.”

The students took the model of a mechanical hand from the Internet and used a 3D printing machine to build it.

Now, the boy can high five, fist bump and even swing.

“He’s going to be able to swing. Swing higher, faster because he’ll have two hands to hold onto the swing,” said student David Vansteenkiste. “He picked up keys. He’s going to be able to shake our hand.”

The students and staff did the work on their own time. A donor supplied the funds. They’e also making replacement parts for the hand, should anything break.

