Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new, 17-foot-tall giraffe named Bo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe to its family.

According to a press release, Bo is a 13-year-old male Masai giraffe, who comes from Racine Zoo in Wisconsin.

Bo is almost 17 feet tall and joins females Jhasmin, Jada, Adia and three-month-old Zawadi.

Bo will be off-exhibit temporarily as he is introduced to the herd.

According to the zoo, Bo was recommended to come to Cleveland to breed as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for giraffes.

Jabari, a 3-year-old male giraffe, was moved from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to Racine Zoo to serve as a companion to another male giraffe there.

