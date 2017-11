PORTLAND, Texas — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is in jail after being arrested on a DWI charge, USA Today reports.

Phillips, 55, is well-known for his roles in “La Bamba” and “Longmire.”

He was arrested by Portland police early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

He was in San Patricio County Jail and is to go before a judge at some point Friday.

