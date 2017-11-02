× Win the Ultimate Holiday Party!

FOX8 and Giant Eagle want to give you the Ultimate Holiday Party! The chance to win a suite for Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Q Friday December 29! Visit your local Giant Eagle to find the codeword to enter below!

The Grand Prize winner will win a suite for the 3pm matinee on Friday, December 29 (14 Tickets)

The winner will also recieve Suite catering and TSO autographed tour programs for the suite guests

We will also select 5 runner ups (each runner up will recieve a pair of tickets)

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2017 will be returning to Cleveland! Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” The Best of TSO & More is set to begin on November 16th and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th!

TSO’s tour will be a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the lauded group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill, and his inimitable creation, which he dubbed “Rock Theater.” Prior to his untimely passing, O’Neill worked tirelessly with his close-knit team preparing an exciting new take on “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” for the 2017 tour. Beginning November 16th, fans will experience this exciting stage spectacle, including new awe-inspiring effects, and staging, certain to make the story even more engaging for fans.

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” 2017’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.

As in all previous years, a portion of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, more than $13 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America.

Visit www.trans-siberian.com for more details.

