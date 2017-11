Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving is just three weeks away! Jose Alvarado showed us the must-have items for your holiday meal!

Turkey Specialists – In Store Event

Saturday, November 18th 12-4pm

Sunday, November 19th 12-4pm

*all locations

www.bedbathandbeyond.com

http://blog.bedbathandbeyond.com