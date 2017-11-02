× Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly down due to ‘human error by Twitter employee’

For several minutes, President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account was gone Thursday afternoon – 36,300 tweets gone, replaced by Twitter’s boilerplate message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

Here’s what happened.

Twitter Government said it was due to “human error by a Twitter employee.” They tweeted, “Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

It didn’t take long for “Trump’s Twitter” to start trending after it went down around 3:50 p.m. PST, but, once again, the account was restored 11 minutes later.

During the Trump Twitter outage, his presidential handle, @POTUS, appeared unaffected.

Before the brief outage, Trump’s last tweet from his personal page was at 3:35 p.m., announcing his nomination of Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Since then, the President has tweeted about tax cuts.

Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017