The rain will continue today, albeit mainly during the AM hours. Once that system passes, the winds aloft flow becomes “zonal” (or very fast west-to-east).

That means we will see several showery intervals, but they will certainly not be continuous or significant.

Here is our hour-by-hour forecast:

Temps will begin to moderate by late-week which are looking right on track for early-November outlooks!