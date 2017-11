Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- An SUV collided with a church in Akron overnight.

According to police, it happened at around 4 a.m.

Police were called to reports of an SUV into a building. No one was in the vehicle when they arrived.

The building is called Supreme Council of the House of Jacob, and it is located at Lovers Lane and Talbot Avenue.

The building damage will be inspected Thursday.

SUV into church in Akron Lovers Lane & Talbot. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/DXOV3Jmxoy — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) November 2, 2017