× Show Info: November 2, 2017

March of Dimes Foundation

Next Monday, the area’s finest chefs will come together, and it’s all for a good cause!

5425 Warner Rd., Suite 10

Cleveland, OH 44125

www.signaturechefs.org/cleveland

Oak & Honey Events

Before you buy new holiday decor, why not consider upcycling items from around your home?

Recycled Wedding Boutique

10:30a-1p Saturday December 2nd

John S. Knight Center, Akron

General Admission: $5

www.oakandhoneyevents.com

www.recycledweddingboutique.net

Waitress The Musical

One of the coolest things about Waitress is that the production is lead by an all-female creative team… including Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles!

http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/waitress

Comedian Jeff Dye

If you’re looking for a good laugh this weekend, we’ve got just the guy!

Tonight – Saturday

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving is just three weeks away! Jose Alvarado showed us the must-have items for your holiday meal!

Turkey Specialists – In Store Event

Saturday, November 18th 12-4pm

Sunday, November 19th 12-4pm

*all locations

www.bedbathandbeyond.com

http://blog.bedbathandbeyond.com

Mortach Financial

Let’s dive into some retirement chatter!

http://www.mortachfinancial.com

Western Reserve Group Insurance

Need a good insurance provider? Look no further!

http://www.wrg-ins.com/