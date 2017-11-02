Scott Atchison is Indians new bullpen coach

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians made it official: Scott Atchison is their new bullpen coach.

He replaces Jason Bere because, as Terry Francona explained, Atchison was so impressive, the team made room for him in this position.

After pitching for the Indians in 2014-15, he was a Major League Advance Coach/Staff Assistant in 2016-17.

As the Indians announced the new coach, the free agent season has also begun. Six Indians players have become free agents: Carlos Santana, Bryan Shaw, Jay Bruce, Joe Smith, Austin Jackson, and Craig Breslow.

The Indians will have exclusive negotiating rights to their own free agents until Tuesday.

