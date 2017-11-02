Rain, rumble of thunder overnight; temps in 50s Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rain is starting to move in along a cold front that has even sparked a few thunderstorms near Detroit. Don’t be surprised to hear a growl of thunder here and there before sunrise Friday.

It was very warm Thursday. The high made it all the way up to 65°F, staying there well into the nightfall hours. However, the cold front will escort a correction to normal (upper 50s) Friday and Saturday.

*** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS this Sunday at 2am. Clocks fall back one hour which will put sunrise at 7:04am and sunset at 5:17pm on Sunday.

Here is a look at your overnight forecast: