Purpose after devastating loss: Local parents who lost baby work to prevent future tragedies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio -- No parent should ever have to endure the death of a child.

When it happened to a local couple, they found in their loss, there is life and there is purpose.

Their baby girl, Molly, died after being put down for a nap. Meagan and Jeff Gries, on the Molly Ann Gries Foundation website, say what they first suspected as SIDS was later determined to be 'positional asphyxiation.'

When they found out her death was preventable, they made it their mission to help other families avoid the same heartache they have suffered.

**Learn more in the video, above**

**More on the Molly Ann Gries Foundation**