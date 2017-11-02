× New charges against man accused of murdering Strongsville teacher

CLEVELAND – The suspect in the murder of a Strongsville teacher is facing additional charges, including tampering with evidence and making false alarms.

Jeffrey W. Scullin, Jr., 20, of Strongsville was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated murder charge in the death of Melinda Pleskovic, 49. He is also facing a murder charge and two felonious assault charges.

Scullin is set to appear before a Cuyahoga County judge Friday morning. He’s being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said the case has yet to go before a Grand Jury.

Scullin and the victim’s husband, Bruce Pleskovic, called 911 to report finding the Strongsville Middle School teacher unresponsive in her home on October 23. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said she suffered gunshot and stab wounds.

Scullin was set to marry the victim’s daughter, with whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter. They all lived together in the home, where police responded several times for reports of suspicious activity over the last year.

According to police reports, Scullin was the only person to witness two attempted break-ins, in August and again four days before the murder.

Strongsville Police had not previously indicated whether they believed the reports were credible.

