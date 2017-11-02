Missing: Azrael Cooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Azrael Cooper, 15, hasn't been seen since Oct. 15.

She is 5'2" tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a black head band.

She is considered endangered because she has a bipolar disorder and doesn't have her medication.

If you've seen her, call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

