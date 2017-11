Lady Gaga is getting married!

US Weekly reports that she and Christian Carino secretly got engaged this past summer. Carino reportedly asked Lady Gaga’s father for his permission to marry her.

US Weekly reports that due to the singer’s health, they don’t have any immediate wedding plans yet.

Lady Gaga has been battling fibromyalgia and previously decided to postpone the European leg of her ‘Joanne’ world tour.

Lady Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney. They broke up in July 2016.

