'I just screamed in my car': Postal worker wins $10 million in lottery scratch-off game

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A U.S. Postal Service worker bought a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket last week on impulse, sat in his car — and screamed.

“I just screamed in my car with all the windows up,” Woody Simmons told lottery officials, according to The Washington Post.

Simmons found he had won $10 million in the Extreme Millions game.

And then, lottery officials say, Simmons went to his job as if nothing had happened. He kept the ticket in his pocket.

Simmons, who lives in Hyattsville, Maryland, returned to the convenience store in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Wednesday to claim his prize.

Lottery officials say in a news release that Simmons took the one-time cash option of $6.5 million before taxes. Officials say there are three other $10 million tickets in the Extreme Millions game.

Simmons told lottery officials that he plans to go back to work.