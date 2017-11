Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD-Helping each other succeed. That is not just a good motto in life, but also a great way for students to act every day.

It's also one of the reasons why Harrison Elementary School is this week's FOX 8's 'Cool School.'

Fox 8's Roosevelt Leftwich takes us to Lakewood in the video above and shows us one of the most diverse schools in Northeast Ohio.

